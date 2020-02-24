Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial

Audience: Mutts With A Mission

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Mutts with a Mission and they’re here today to tell us who they are, what they do and how you can help.

Mutts with a Mission
Wags and Warriors Gala
Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m.
Renaissance Portsmouth Waterfront Hotel
For more information, visit MuttsWithAMission.org or call (757) 465-1033

More from HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories