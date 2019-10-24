Audience: Mutt Masquerade 5K and One-Mile Walk

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Virginia Beach SPCA. They were here to tell us about their annual Mutt Masquerade 5K and One-Mile Walk coming to the Oceanfront this weekend.

Virginia Beach SPCA Mutt Masquerade 5K and One-Mile Walk
Sunday, October 27
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
24TH STREET PARK
Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Visit VBSPCA.com/5K or call (757) 427-0070 to register.
You can also find them on social media @vbspca

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***