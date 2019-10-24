PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Virginia Beach SPCA. They were here to tell us about their annual Mutt Masquerade 5K and One-Mile Walk coming to the Oceanfront this weekend.
Virginia Beach SPCA Mutt Masquerade 5K and One-Mile Walk
Sunday, October 27
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
24TH STREET PARK
Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Visit VBSPCA.com/5K or call (757) 427-0070 to register.
You can also find them on social media @vbspca
Audience: Mutt Masquerade 5K and One-Mile Walk
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Virginia Beach SPCA. They were here to tell us about their annual Mutt Masquerade 5K and One-Mile Walk coming to the Oceanfront this weekend.