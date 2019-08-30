Audience: Morning of Hope Walk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Depression claims lives through the act of suicide, but the disease of depression is treatable and suicide is preventable. Today our studio audience shared information, hope and an opportunity for fellowship with others who understand the pain of depression and grief of suicide.

Hampton Roads Morning of Hope

Saturday, September 7

Check-in at 8 a.m.

Program begins at 9:30 a.m.

Mount Trashmore Park – Virginia Beach

For more information, visit HAMPTON ROADS SOS – HOPE.org or call (757) 483-5111

And.. if you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK