Audience: Minority Aids Supports Services

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Friday was from MASS – Minority Aids Supports Services, and they were here to tell us about their special outreach event next week for NATIONAL HIV Testing Day.

MASS: Minority Aids Support Services
National HIV Testing Event – Thursday, June 27
At select Walgreens locations in Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News
For more information and testing locations
The Pride Unity Ball-June 29
Learn more about services at MASS, visit MinorityAidsSupport.org or connect on social media

