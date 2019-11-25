Audience: Minority Aids Support Services (M.A.S.S.)

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Minority AIDS Support Services also known as M.A.S.S. and they came here today to tell us about their World AIDS Day testing event this weekend!

This is Keisha Edwards with the details.

MASS – Minority Aids Support Services

World AIDS Day testing event

Sunday, December 1 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Portsmouth Health Department – 1701 High Street

For more information about this event or MASS call (757) 644-3595 on the South side or (757) 247-1879 on the Peninsula

You can also visit Minority Aids Support.org