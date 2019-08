PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the Mike Scott Foundation and Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism and they were here to tell us about a chance for your little ones to learn about basketball from Chesapeake-Native and Philadelphia 76ers forward… Mike Scott.

Mike Scott Basketball Camp & Back to School Drive

Saturday, Aug. 31

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deep Creek High School

Chesapeake

It’s free! Just register at any Chesapeake Community Center.