Audience: Masquerade in Ghent

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Ghent Business Association and they’re here to tell us about their annual halloween street party happening next Friday night, the Masquerade in Ghent.

Masquerade in Ghent
Presented by the Ghent Business Association
Next Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Colley Avenue in Norfolk
Live music, Costume Contests, cool prizes and great activities for kids of all ages.
For more information or to register for the costume contest, visit Ghent Norfolk.org/event/masquerade

