Audience: Mariners Museum!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Mariner’s Museum and Park. Manager of Visitor Engagement Lauren Furey talks with us about two special events they are hosting to celebrate the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Hampton Roads!
Battle of Hampton Roads Day
Saturday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m .
Free with $1 Museum Admission
History Bites
Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $30
Mariners’ Museum & Park located in Newport News
Give them a call at (757) 596-2222
For more information, visit MarinersMuseum.org
