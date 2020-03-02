Audience: Mariners Museum!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Mariner’s Museum and Park. Manager of Visitor Engagement Lauren Furey talks with us about two special events they are hosting to celebrate the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Hampton Roads!

Battle of Hampton Roads Day

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m .

Free with $1 Museum Admission

History Bites

Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $30

Mariners’ Museum & Park located in Newport News

Give them a call at (757) 596-2222

For more information, visit MarinersMuseum.org

