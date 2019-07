PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Wednesday was from the Tidewater Autism Society and they were here to tell us about the 5th Annual Maci’s Ride for Autism in Virginia Beach.

5th Annual Maci’s Ride for Autism

Benefits Tidewater Autism Society

Sunday, June 23

Ride starts at 11 a.m.

Ballyhoos on Lynnhaven Drive – Virginia Beach

Post Ride Party & Auction

Big Woody’s

For information and registration, visit MACISRIDE.com