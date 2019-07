PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from McDonald’s and they’ve teamed up with one of our favorite people, the multifaceted K’Bana Blaq for LOVE OVER HATE DAY this Saturday.

Love Over Hate Day

With K’Bana Blaq

Saturday, July 20

Noon to 4 p.m.

McDonald’s at 1131 West Mercury Blvd in Hampton

Connect with K’Bana on Instagram @KBANA BLAQ or call (757) 592-3026