Audience: LivON Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and our studio audience today disucssed the importance of awareness. David Bostic from The LivON Foundation is here to chat with us about some great events that are coming up!

LivOn Foundation Fundraiser Dinner: March 23 at Il Giardino in Virginia Beach

“DON’T SIT ON COLON CANCER 5K” on March 28.

For more information on colon cancer awareness visit LIVONFOUNDATION.org

Find them on Facebook: LIVONHAMPTONROADS

