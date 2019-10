PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from Friends of Norfolk’s Environment or “FONE” and they’re putting down roots this fall with their Living Legacy Tree Planting Project.

Volunteer with Friends of Norfolk’s Environment Living Legacy Tree Planting Project.

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Little Creek Elementary School

Saturday, November 2 at Poplar Hall Park

Saturday, November 9 at Sarah Constant Beach Park 9 a.m. to Noon

For more information, visit FONE ONLINE.org