PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Little Neck Circle of the Kings Daughters. They told us about their 5th Annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast.

5th Annual Give A Shuck Oyster Roast Sunday, October 27

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leaping Lizard Cafe -Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

For more information or to get your tickets online, Visit LNCKD.org/Events