Audience: Leo Wardrup Memorial Cape Charles Classic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re a cruiser looking for a serious race, or a racer looking to cruise, you can find the sailing challenge you’re after at 16th Annual Leo Wardrup Memorial Cape Charles Cup.

The 16th Annual Leo Wardrup Memorial Cape Charles Cup presented by the Broad Bay Sailing Association sets sail a month from today, August 10 & 11. There’s still time to register for the race or to sponsor the event.

Visit CC Cup.net for more information, or find Broad Bay Sailing Association on Facebook.