Audience: Just Be the Non-Profit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Thursday joined us from Just Be the Non Profit. They stopped by to tell us about their 5th Annual “Be Proud to Be Black” show for Black History Month.
5th Annual “BE PROUD TO BE BLACK”
Saturday, February 29 at 5 p.m.
Charles City High School – Charles City
For tickets and more information, visit JUSTBETHENONPROFIT.ORG
You can also connect on facebook and instagram @JustBeTheNonprofit
