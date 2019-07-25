Audience: Jolly July 2019

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Thursday was from Virginia Art with Heart, and they’ve brought Santa and the world’s tallest elf to tell us all about their Jolly July celebration this Saturday to benefit the Beach Bags Program at Virginia Beach Schools.

Virginia Art with Heart’s Jolly July
Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach.
Benefits Virginia Beach Education Foundation’s Beach Bags Program
For more information, visit WorkingClassKarma.org or find them on Facebook @VAARTWITHHEART

