Audience: Jolly July 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Thursday was from Virginia Art with Heart, and they’ve brought Santa and the world’s tallest elf to tell us all about their Jolly July celebration this Saturday to benefit the Beach Bags Program at Virginia Beach Schools.

Virginia Art with Heart’s Jolly July

Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach.

Benefits Virginia Beach Education Foundation’s Beach Bags Program

For more information, visit WorkingClassKarma.org or find them on Facebook @VAARTWITHHEART