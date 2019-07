PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from How She Gone Eat and Option 2, and they’re here to tell us about the Jalyn Holmes Youth Football camp at Lake Taylor High School.

Jalyn Holmes “How She Gone Eat” Youth Football Camp

Free Camp for ages 11 – 17

Saturday, June 22 – Lake Taylor High School

Information:

Register at JALYNHOLMESFOOTBALLCAMP.com