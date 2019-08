PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Hurrah Players and they’re here to tell us about Madagascar.

Hurrah Players Presents MADAGASCAR

Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

Hugh R. Copeland Center –

112 W Wilson Ave – Norfolk

Tickets and Information:

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437