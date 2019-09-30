Audience: Hunger Action Month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our audience today was from our three local foodbanks: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Food Bank of the Albemarle. They’re here with an action plan as we head into the holidays and beyond.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

  • Website: foodbankonline.org 
  • Facebook: SEVAFoodbank
  • Instagram: FoodbankSEVA
  • Twitter: @FoodbankSEVA
  • Phone: (757) 627-6599

Foodbank of the Albemarle

  • Website: afoodbank.org
  • Facebook: ECFoodbank 
  • Instagram: FoodbankNC
  • Twitter: FoodbankerEC
  • Phone: (252) 335-4035

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank

  • Website: www.hrfoodbank.org
  • Facebook: VAPenFoodbank
  • Twitter: @hrfoodbank 
  • Instagram: @hrfoodbank
  • Phone: (757)596-7188

