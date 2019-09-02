Audience: Hunger Action Month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month and our studio audience today was from the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Food Bank of the Albemarle.

The Food Banks have come together here to talk about the fight against hunger in the region and how we can help.

Food Bank of the Albemarle

(252) 335-4035

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

(757) 627-6599

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

(757) 596-7188

You can connect with all three by visiting LOCAL FOODBANKS.org