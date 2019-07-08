Audience: HRYF All-Star Weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation and they were here to tell us about their 24th Annual All-Star Weekend celebrating sports and scholarships right here in Hampton Roads.

Hampton Roads Youth Foundation All-Star Weekend
Starts with Casino Night with Mike Tomlin
Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton.

All-Star Football Camp is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hampton University’s Armstrong Football Stadium.

The NFL Players and Celebrity Bowling Party
Saturday, July 13
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Sparetimes in Hampton

For tickets, information and registration visit HRYF.org or call (757) 304-8172.

