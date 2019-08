PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from a group called “HR Mask” and they’re here to tell us about their mission to make the community safer and how you can get involved.

HR MASK 2 Annual Awareness Gala

Sunday, August 31 at the Interstate Bingo Hall

5956 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk

Tickets are available on Eventbright

You can also connect with HR Mask on Facebook or visit HRMASK.org