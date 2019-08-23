Audience: Hot Sauce and Chili Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Virginia and they’re here to tell us about a HOT event for a great cause.. the HOT SAUCE AND CHILI FEST!

Hot Sauce and Chili Fest
Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Smartmouth Pilot House
313 32nd Street in Virginia Beach

Sponsored by Ashburn Sauce Company

Tickets are $6.50 and 100% goes straight to the Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day.
For more information, visit ALZ.org/SEVA or connect on Facebook @ALZSEVA

