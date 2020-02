PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our combined studio audience today was from 13 Hampton Roads animals shelters and they’re here to tell us about Homeless Animals Awareness Week.

Homeless Animals Awareness Week … starts on Sunday!

Pick up your orange ribbon at one of the 13 participating animal shelters in Hampton Roads

Wear it and show your support! and get social using the hashtag HRPETS.

And register for “FASHION HAS GONE TO THE DOGS”

Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. – MacArthur Center – Center Court