PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Khedive Hillbillies and they’re here to tell us about their annual Hogtoberfest celebration this weekend.

Khedive Hillbillies’ HOGTOBERFEST

Sunday – 1pm to 4pm at the Khedive Shrine Center

645 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake

Tickets are available in advance online at KH 1948.com and at the door.