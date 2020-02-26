Audience: Hampton Roads Academy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience is from the Theater Department at Hampton Roads Academy. They’re here to tell us about their spring musical, “The Addams Family.”

The Addams Family – A New Musical
Presented By Hampton Roads Academy
Opens this Friday and runs this weekend and next weekend.
739 Academy Lane in Newport News

Tickets, Information and how you can become a “Navigator” for the next school year, visit HRA.org or call (757) 884-9100

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

