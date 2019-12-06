Audience: Hampton Holiday Happenings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What do you get when a giant dinosaur and Santa Claus visit The Hampton Roads Show? You get a great audience from the city of Hampton with all the details on the holiday happenings.

Hampton Holiday Happenings start Friday night (Dec. 6) at 5 with the Phoebus Holiday Illumination.

Next Friday, it’s the Lighted Boat Parade. And Saturday, December 14 is the Holly Days Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hampton History Museum, followed by the 58th Annual Hampton Holly Days Parade at 6 p.m.

For more information, go to VISITHAMPTON.com

