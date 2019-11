PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast and they came by to tell us about their upcoming Famous Formers Luncheon– an exciting opportunity to honor Girl Scout alums in Hampton Roads.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast

2019 Famous Former’s Luncheon

Thursday, November 21 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hilton The Main – Norfolk

GSCCC.org

(757) 547-4405