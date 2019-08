PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from FLEX 4 CHANGE and they’re here today to tell us about a massive fitness event coming to Virginia Beach which is the 6th Annual KIDS BASH.

6th Annual Kids Bash

Presented by FLEX 4 CHANGE

Saturday, August 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Field House

For more information, visit FLEX4CHANGE.com or connect on Facebook and Twitter @flex4change