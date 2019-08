PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Hampton Virginia 2019 Commemorative Commission and they’re here to tell us about a special weekend recognizing 400 years since the First Africans arrived in North America.

2019 Commemoration of the First African Landing

August 23 – 25

Fort Monroe – Hampton

For event schedule, information and volunteer opportunities

Visit FIRSTAFRICANLANDING.com or Call (757) 727-8311

You can also connect on Facebook at Hampton VA 2019