PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Wednesday was from the Finney Family First Foundation and they’re here to tell us about the 4th Annual Community “LOVE DAY” coming up.

4th Annual Community Love Day

Saturday, July 27

Woodrow Wilson High School – Portsmouth

Kids Camp from 8 a.m. to noon

Cookout from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Presented by the Finney Family First Foundation