Audience: Fight Cancer Fest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the American Cancer Society Southeast Region Chapter, and they’re here today to tell us about a special event this weekend that’s a “new way to relay.” It’s the FIGHT CANCER FESTIVAL.

American Cancer Society’s Fight Cancer Fest

Saturday, August 17

2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Abingdon Ruritan Club Festival Grounds in Hayes

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $12.50 for kids and Free for Cancer Survivors, and are available at MiddlePeninsulaCancerFest.TicketLeap.com

You can also call (804) 527-3781 for more information