PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Executive Producer Stephanie Cooke acknowledged the loss of her friend Adam Paine on the show. Paine passed away last week at the age of 38. It was a loss felt by many in Hampton Roads.

“He was a very kind person,” she said. “He was a comedy performing giant in Hampton Roads and studied at Amy Poehler's Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City.”