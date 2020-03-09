Audience: Disney Moana Jr.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Hurrah Players. Founder and artistic director Hugh Copeland is here to tell us about Disney Moana Jr. which is taking the stage this weekend at Sandler Center for the Arts!

Hurrah Players presents Disney’s Moana
Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach

Next Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

Get your tickets online at HurrahPlayers.com or call (757) 627-5437.

