Audience: Dancing With The Seniors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Baila Fuzion Dance Studio in Virginia Beach, and they’re here to tell us about their 10th annual “Dancing with the Seniors Program,” a partnership with Atlantic Shores Retirement Community and the Sandler Center for the Arts.

Dancing with the Seniors

Free dance education series for seniors 55 and up

Program Kicks off with Open House on Monday, January 27 at Noon and you must attend to sign up!

Classes Begin February 10

Sandler Center for the Arts – Virginia beach

For more information, call (757) 328-3151 or visit SANDLERCENTER.ORG