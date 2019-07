PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Hurrah Players and they’re here to tell us about Dames At Sea, a fun and nautical adventure happening for two weekends at an extra special venue!

Hurrah Players Presents

DAMES AT SEA

July 19-21 and 26-28

All performances on the USS Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk

For tickets and information, visit HURRAHPLAYERS.com or call (757)627-5437