PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office and they’re here today to tell us about their 10th Annual Youth Football Camp and how you can get your player ready for the game!

2019 Youth Football Camp

Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.

Information & Registration:

CTLTYouth.com