Audience: Crush ‘n’ Run 5k

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Thursday was here to talk to us about the 4th annual Crush ‘n’ Run 5k happening in Virginia Beach next month! This is a race with a reason, where proceeds will be donated to the Eliza Hope Foundation and An Achievable Dream.

4th Annual Crush ‘N’ Run
Saturday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Race begins at Chix on 7th Street, located on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront
For more information, visit CrushNRun.com

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

