Audience: Crush ‘n’ Run 5k

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Thursday was here to talk to us about the 4th annual Crush ‘n’ Run 5k happening in Virginia Beach next month! This is a race with a reason, where proceeds will be donated to the Eliza Hope Foundation and An Achievable Dream.

4th Annual Crush ‘N’ Run

Saturday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Race begins at Chix on 7th Street, located on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

For more information, visit CrushNRun.com

