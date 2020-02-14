Audience: Community Forum on Aging

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Peninsula Agency on Aging, and they’re here to tell us about their Annual Community Forum on Aging.

Peninsula Agency on Aging Community Forum on Aging
Wednesday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center
For information and registration, call (757) 873-0541 or visit PAA INC.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories