PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Friday was from Commonwealth Brewing Company. They stopped by to tell us all about their LOVESTRONG IPA, a special brew and celebration to benefit the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

LOVESTRONG IPA Release

Happening all day today!

100 percent of proceeds from this special brew go to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund

Commonwealth Brewing Company is at 2444 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach