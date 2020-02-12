Audience: Census 2020 Town Hall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is here to talk about their upcoming Census 2020 Town Hall and why it’s important to be counted!

Thursday, February 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Portsmouth Social Services
1701 High Street (4th Floor Meeting Room)

For more information, call the Portsmouth Census Hotline at (757) 393-8244
And if you’re interested in working as a census taker, visit 2020Census.gov/jobs

