Audience: Butterfly Walk for Lupus and Fibro

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience on Thursday was from the Social Butterflies Foundation and they were here to tell us about their annual butterfly walk for Lupus and Fibromyalgia.

Reserve your seats for the “Laugh through the pain” comedy show featuring Cocoa Brown Friday night at 8 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Tickets are available on Event Brite.

Butterfly Walk for Lupus and Fibro
Saturday, June 22
Todd Stadium in Newport News
Register at butterflywalkforlupusandfibro.org

