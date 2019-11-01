Audience: Breakfast With Santa

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) - Chef Kyle Woodruff prepares a delicious dish from the menu at Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks, and invites you to the upcoming "Pipeline to a Cure Surf and Chefs Benefit" for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Pipeline to a Cure Surf & Chefs event to benefit the cystic fibrosis foundation Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront For more information, visit EVENTS CFF.org/VB PIPELINE