Audience: Breakfast With Santa

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and they have a special invitation to “Breakfast with Santa” to benefit for CHKD coming up this month.

The King’s Daughters Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, November 16
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Westin Virginia Beach Town Center
Benefits CHKD
Tickets and Information, visit KINGSDAUGHTERS.org/BREAKFAST WITH SANTA or call (757) 668-7098


