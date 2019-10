PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the Chesapeake Humane Society and they were here to tell us about a tail-wagging good time this weekend at their 2019 Bark in the Park event.

Bark in the Park

Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park

All proceeds benefit Chesapeake Humane Society.

For more information… visit CHESAPEAKEHUMANE.org or call (757) 546-5355