PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Hampton Chapter of the NAACP and their community partners and they’re here to tell us all about their health-focused Back to School event this Saturday.

Hampton Branch NAACP

Back to School Healthy “Get Fit” Family Day

Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the YH Thomas Community Center

1300 Thomas Street in Hampton

For more information, call (757) 287-0277

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram @NAACPHAMPTONVA