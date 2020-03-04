Audience: Arts For Learning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Arts for Learning. They’re here to tell us who they are, what they do and all about their Celebrate the Arts event at the Children’s Museum of Virginia this weekend.
Celebrate the Arts
Saturday, March 7
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children’s Museum of Virginia
For more information, visit Arts4LearningVA.org or call (757) 466-7555
You can also connect on social media.
