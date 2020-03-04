Audience: Arts For Learning

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Arts for Learning. They’re here to tell us who they are, what they do and all about their Celebrate the Arts event at the Children’s Museum of Virginia this weekend.

Celebrate the Arts
Saturday, March 7
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children’s Museum of Virginia
For more information, visit Arts4LearningVA.org or call (757) 466-7555
You can also connect on social media.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories