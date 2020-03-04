Audience: Arts For Learning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from Arts for Learning. They’re here to tell us who they are, what they do and all about their Celebrate the Arts event at the Children’s Museum of Virginia this weekend.

Celebrate the Arts

Saturday, March 7

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children’s Museum of Virginia

For more information, visit Arts4LearningVA.org or call (757) 466-7555

