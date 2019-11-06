Audience: American Red Cross

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the American Red Cross coastal Virginia region who spoke about the heroes in their lives.

If you have a hero in your life or would like to nominate someone who has saved a life or preformed an act of courage nominate them for the celebration of heroes.

CELEBRATION OF HEROES

Visit REDCROSS.org/COASTAL HEROES to download the form Deadline is November 30.

American Red Cross Celebration of Heroes Luncheon is February 25th at the Norfolk Yacht & Country Club

Call (757) 838-7320 for more information.