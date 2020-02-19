Audience: Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Virginia

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience is from the Southeastern Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, here to tell us about their African American Community Forum.

Alzheimer’s Association African American Community Forum
Saturday, February 29
10 a.m. to noon
Brown Memorial Hall – Norfolk State University

Registration is requested. Call (800) 272-3900 or visit ALZ.org/SEVA

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories