PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience is from the Southeastern Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, here to tell us about their African American Community Forum.
Alzheimer’s Association African American Community Forum
Saturday, February 29
10 a.m. to noon
Brown Memorial Hall – Norfolk State University
Registration is requested. Call (800) 272-3900 or visit ALZ.org/SEVA
Audience: Alzheimer's Association of Southeastern Virginia
