PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Triple-A of Tidewater Virginia and they’re here to tell us about their Child Safety Seat event this weekend.

AAA Tidewater Virginia

Free Child Seat Safety Checks

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sam’s Club Parking Lot

Chesapeake Square Mall

For More information, call (757) 233-3889