Audience: A Grand Occasion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether the parent of a young child has passed away, is on a military deployment, or serving a sentence in the correctional system, many grandparents find themselves taking over the rewarding, but challenging role of a primary caregiver. Today’s studio audience is on a mission to support and honor these folks who are giving their time and resources to the next generation.

A GRAND OCCASION COMMUNITY EVENT

Celebrating National Grandparents Day

Saturday, September 7

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton

It’s free and open to the public

For more information, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, call (757) 593-1564