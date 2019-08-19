Audience: A Grand Occasion

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether the parent of a young child has passed away, is on a military deployment, or serving a sentence in the correctional system, many grandparents find themselves taking over the rewarding, but challenging role of a primary caregiver. Today’s studio audience is on a mission to support and honor these folks who are giving their time and resources to the next generation.

A GRAND OCCASION COMMUNITY EVENT
Celebrating National Grandparents Day
Saturday, September 7
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton
It’s free and open to the public
For more information, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, call (757) 593-1564

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories